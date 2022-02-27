NGage economic development group promotes southeast Nebraska

Whether recruiting new business to Gage County or helping make the Sunland more appealing to potential residents and companies, the NGage economic development group is out to enhance the area.

Trevor Lee has been the executive director of NGage for around two years. During that time, he said securing land for future development has been one accomplishment that stands out.

“We’re running out of room in the industrial park, so to be able to find 340 acres in less than two years is a big win for the organization,” he said. “The industrial park kicked off in the 1980s, and it was 10-15% full. Initially it was around a 200 acre industrial park. We’re down to around 48 acres that are remaining out there. Those are 48 acres we would consider to be shovel ready, so they have critical infrastructure in place or within close proximity for roads, water, sewer, electric, fiber.”

NGage secured 80 adjoining acres to the industrial park, in addition to two parcels of land northwest of Beatrice near Koch Nitrogen on West Hickory Road.

The 80 acres that NGage secured in the industrial park with a purchase option in 2021 is the last 80 acres that can be developed in the current industrial park, Lee said.

The Hickory site was secured in 2020.

“We’ve got rail access, so it would be nice to see what the feasibility is to develop a rail park in that area, or at least sites that can be served by rail,” Lee said. “That positions us well to attract certain companies that need that infrastructure that doesn’t exist in many places in this side of the state.

“I think those sites right now are more attractive to existing businesses that need to grow. We’ve seen a lot more growth than we have recruitment over the last several years. With these sites it’s not necessarily so we can go recruit a large company that needs 100 employees. It’s more opportunity capital for the project that might be 10 years down the road.”

NGage is a joint economic development venture between the city of Beatrice and Gage County where both organizations agreed to contribute up to $150,000 annually to fund the economic development group.

NGage Board President Andrea Schafer said the structure has worked well for the last 10 years.

“It’s been fantastic,” she said. “I was part of that original group handpicked to start a new organization by Mayor Dennis Schuster and (County Board member) Matt Bauman, and they thought meticulously about what that contract would look like and how this partnership would work, and they did a really nice job of working through how we can be funded, what this board looks like going forward and I think it has served us really well.”

Lee said NGage has also recently worked on its strategic plan in 2021, which hadn’t been updated in a few years.

“The timing of that was really good due to COVID sort of being in the rearview mirror at that point,” he said. “It allowed the board to sort of take a step back and analyze the work that we do. Nothing really changed, but we kind of reorganized priorities. Day to day I feel like we spend more time on the quality of life, attraction and retention. Then in the background we’re still doing recruitment with activities such as securing ground, environmental studies, not really for today, but for tomorrow.”

Lee said childcare has emerged as an area that needed focus, and NGage is participating in the Communities for Kids program.

“It’s a three year program with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation that allows us as a community and an area to take stock of how we’re doing in terms of the availability of child care, access to resources for early childhood wellness, development and all those things that we feel directly correlate to quality of life,” Lee said. “Anything we can do as an organization to champion projects or initiatives that make Gage County a more attractive place to stay or return falls within that category.”

While Lee said he’s enjoyed his time in Gage County, he announced his resignation earlier this month with plans to move to central Nebraska.

“This would be my third job as an economic development director, and by far it’s been the best,” he said of NGage. “Just as far as the working environment and the relationships with the city and county. We’ve got a board that has our back, which is rare to have. We’ve got a wonderful board that’s very engaged and they are as hands on or hands off as needed, which is rare. That’s been really enjoyable and the companies we work with have been fantastic and supportive of the organization and me.”

Lee accepted the position as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County in Kearney and his last day at NGage will be March 31.

Lee was hired by NGage in February 2020 after being at the helm of Valley County Economic Development in Ord for seven years prior.

The NGage Executive Committee has set plans in motion to search for Lee’s replacement. Lee will provide support for the search while some day-to-day tasks may be contacted out to assist with the transition due to a staff shortage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0