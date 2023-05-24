The NGage economic development group has hired an early childhood community coordinator who will oversee grants related to childcare moving forward.
Dee Enevoldsen was introduced to the NGage Board of Directors during its monthly meeting Tuesday, where NGage director Rachel Kreikemeier said Gage county has now been awarded a total of nearly $750,000 in grant funding for childcare.
“Our children are a huge starting point in general and I want to help build and better give an opportunity to the parents to be able to work and have the availability to have childcare as well,” Enevoldsen said. “Just to be able to expand in our community and have those resources, as well to attract some of those younger families to our community. What I see in our community is fantastic and exceeded all expectations that I had three years ago, so if we can build upon that and continue to expand upon that to get younger families to move here and build. I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to working with our childcare centers, our in-home centers and providing opportunities to expand.”
Enevoldsen moved to Gage County around three years ago from Grand Island.
Kreikemeier added the organization has recently been awarded an additional $73,500 in funding for childcare expansion efforts, and will begin taking applications at a later date.