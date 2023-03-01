Members of the NGage economic development group met Tuesday evening for its annual membership meeting and banquet.

The keynote speaker at the banquet was Gov. Jim Pillen, who discussed Nebraska politics and took questions from the crowd following the dinner at Classic's.

During the meeting, members voted for three positions on the NGage Board of Directors.

Board members Dave Norton and Chad Lottman retained their positions on the board, while Heath Stewart will fill the seat held by Rex Adams.

NGage was established as a partnership between the City of Beatrice and Gage County, the two groups that provide the majority of NGage’s funding, to promote development in the area.

Following the election of new board members, NGage director Rachel Kreikemeier gave a report featuring some of NGage’s top priorities.

Kreikemeier said one priority of NGage has been workforce development and efforts to highlight what Gage County has to offer to area youth who will be starting careers in the coming years.

“We are working directly with the local school districts as well as the local businesses,” she said. “We are trying to motivate and create opportunities for students at a younger age, as young as 16. We’re integrating them into businesses with opportunities to job shadow, intern and things like that to get them connected with businesses to start building that network. It essentially cultivates a tie to the community and shows them so much more about what our communities have to offer them post high school.”

In the last year NGage has also placed an emphasis on trying to ease the childcare shortage in Gage County. Kreikemeier said a childcare deficit exists in Gage County and NGage has awarded funds to daycare providers in attempt to curb that shortage. Kreikemeier said it was recently announced that NGage was awarded an additional $198,000 to continue its efforts

“We have awarded over $50,000 directly to providers to increase capacity,” she said. “Childcare directly affects workforce development, especially that retention tactic, for businesses. We know that this is a needed piece of infrastructure in communities to help our communities thrive and grow and to help our businesses retain their employees. This is why it’s a big economic development issue for us and one that we have decided to tackle head on.”

Kreikemeier said NGage has also been actively working on site development in Gage County, particularly a location known as the Hickory Industrial Site located near Koch Nitrogen northwest of Beatrice.

“We are actively recruiting projects right now that total over $3 billion,” she said. “There’s a lot of investment and a lot of movement in business expansion, more than just here locally. Nationally there’s a lot of movement happening… We’re very excited and actively working with those companies trying to recruit them here.”