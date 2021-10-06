NGage Manufacturing Day sees increase in interest from area students

A local educational opportunity for students returned to Beatrice this year, with the fourth annual Manufacturing Day organized by the NGage economic development group.

Roughly 60 students from Beatrice and Freeman high schools spent their Wednesday touring Rare Earth Salts, Precise Fabrication, Neapco and Landmark Snacks as part of a delayed celebration of National Manufacturing Day, which is held annually on the first Friday of October.

NGage executive director Trevor Lee said the day went great, and that due to an increase in interest, roughly 28 students from Diller-Odell and another school will attend a second session next week. He said the interest could be due in part to opening up the day to underclassmen, and not having the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just looking at the local economy, 23% of our wages paid in Gage County come from manufacturing,” Lee said. “That’s $18 million. That’s the majority, just barely edging out healthcare. So it’s a major industry with a ton of career opportunities.”

Lee said while Gage County has high workforce participation rates, Nebraska currently has low unemployment rates, which leaves many manufacturers needing workers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in August, Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.2%.

“I think the sooner we can get young people into these facilities to see that this is what manufacturing actually looks like in 2021...the more we can expose our young people and their instructors to that, the better off we are,” Lee said.

Lee noted that while several of these businesses have participated in Manufacturing Day in the past, they have made significant investments since then. He said Rare Earth Salts was an intentional new addition to the schedule, to show students a different kind of manufacturing.

“It’s very science, chemistry and engineering-based, as opposed to the production of steel goods, for example,” Lee said.

Randy Kinney, the owner of parts manufacturer Precise Fabrication, said the tour gives them the opportunity show students what modern manufacturing looks like.

“Manufacturing is probably different than what they have in their mind or have seen in the movies,” Kinney said. “When you go out into the shop, you’re going to see a workplace that is clean, bright, safe, friendly and open. It’s not a dungeon that’s dark and dirty, and the guys are out there swinging hammers or doing anything silly all day long. We’re using high-tech equipment to make very accurate and precise parts for our customers.”

Kinney noted that a majority of Precise Fabrication’s employees have a two-year college degree or some college experience, instead of a four-year degree. He said the post-high school landscape has changed for students in the last decade, and he thinks there’s a lower stigma against not attending a four-year school.

“Now, students are being given more options of either going right into the job market so that they don’t rack up student debt, or going to a community college or trade school so they can get into the job market much quicker without all the loans or expense of a four-year school,” Kinney said.

Kinney said there are things that students can do while in school that will entice manufacturers to hire and train them once they graduate high school.

“We’re very much an on the job training type of facility...We need people that are willing to show up every day, communicate well, listen and give us ideas when they have them, and be willing to work as part of a team. If folks are willing to do those things, and they can demonstrate that through their high school career, then we can sure bring them on board and help them have a great career with us,” Kinney said.

