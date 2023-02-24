Childcare, additional housing and business recruitment and expansion are some of the highlights the NGage economic development group is focusing on in 2023.

NGage Director Rachel Kreikemeier said the organization, which is jointly funded by the City of Beatrice and Gage County to enhance economic development in the area, said the group has been working recently to decrease a childcare shortage throughout Gage County.

“Childcare is definitely a pretty big priority for economic development currently,” she said. “Just from a business standpoint, it’s not a profitable business. It’s hard for childcare providers to be sustainable without raising their tuition rates to make a profit, and then price families out when they do that.

“It’s very expensive for some families to use. With that workforce development, childcare shortage becomes an issue for businesses. That’s why it’s an economic development issue. Is it great to see wages increase to $15 an hour to help those families afford those childcare costs to be able to enter the workforce, but does that make it harder for other industries to sustain? Are we shifting the issues instead of solving them?”

During the NGage Board’s November meeting, it announced that three area daycares would receive funds to increase childcare capacity as part of the Communities for Kids program.

The funds awarded totaled $57,000.

The funds were made available through CRRSA (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations) dollars and are aimed solely at increasing high-quality, licensed child care availability in communities where there aren’t enough spots for the children who need them.

“Creating affordable, sustainable, high quality child care is going to directly impact workforce development,” Kreikemeier said. “If we can provide those things, access to good paying jobs but then of course you throw in infrastructure to grow. If we want to grow as a community or a county we need people. We need the services that people need to be able to live here, and childcare is one of those things. Housing is another one of those things. That’s something that the NGage board is really growing a bigger interest in, to grow and recruit people to work in our businesses.”

A new apartment complex in Beatrice has aided the housing shortage, but Kreikemeier said having the right housing and also affordability are key factors.

“There’s also the affordability aspect as well, so making sure we have the right kind of house to stir that housing migration,” she said. “We do have a housing study from 2020 that my board will be looking at again and working collaboratively with the city in regards to Beatrice. We focus our efforts on Gage County as well, so we’re working with the smaller communities in the county and the county Board of Supervisors to kind of see what we can do in other areas of the county to still draw in and increase that tax base. It’s really looking at what is the housing that we need and making sure that we are supplying that.”

“We are actively working on several projects, but it’s a lengthy thing,” she said. “People think NGage should recruit a new business every three months. When we’re looking to recruit businesses that aren’t even located in Nebraska, it can take years. It’s very much a courtship process.”

NGage works with a variety of state organizations to attract businesses, and she said advancements in fiber internet in Beatrice and a recently-announced countywide project to bring broadband to rural areas will be major assets.

“We’ll have the infrastructure put in that allows businesses to operate the way they need to operate and have that capability with modern technology to do what they need to do on a daily basis with zero interruptions,” she said. “That’s huge, to have a county that will have fiber to nearly every home and every business within the next couple years. That’s pretty substantial.”