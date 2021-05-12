Nikki Kraus

Years in nursing: 10. But I started my career as a CNA back in high school, so I’ve been in healthcare for about 15 years.
Specialty/department: I work as a house supervisor, and then I help out in different departments if they are low in staffing needs or anything like that.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
In high school, I was offered to take a CNA class during my fourth period. Then I worked at a nursing home, and I just really loved the geriatric population and taking care of people, so I kind of just continued my career in that.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
Mentally, I think it’s made me a lot stronger. I just have had to kind of learn how to work with different departments and different types of people. We’ve had to create different avenues of how we’re going to take care of patients. That’s just broadened my horizons to working with different types of people. As a house supervisor, we do a lot with staffing, so mentally where this was challenging was just different people handling different situations differently. That was kind of a challenge at times. But throughout the organization, every department kind of came together to make it all work.
What's one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
I was a traveling nurse before I came to Beatrice. I traveled the east side of the United States. As a traveling nurse, you take on 13-week assignments in different organizations. You kind of just quickly have to learn how to adapt to each organization. Actually, one of my travel assignments was coming to Beatrice, and I ended up liking being in a rural community, and I stayed here because of that.
What's one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
They have to be very flexible, and be able to change in any situation. Every day, nurses don’t know quite what they’re walking into for the day, because every day is different. Even throughout the day, things can change very quickly.
What's been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
For my role as a house supervisor, was not always being able to be there with the nurses and the patients as they were going through critical times. We were trying to keep people out of the COVID unit, that way there was less exposure. In the situations that the nurses were being put in, sometimes they just needed an extra person with them just to be there mentally and emotionally with them. At times, that was really hard. We were having to put them in situations that they were more by themselves.
How do you relieve stress after busy week?
I like to do self-care, like massages and pedicures, and just relax at home.
What are your hobbies or interests?
I like to watch sporting events, and then I like to go fishing and hunting and be in the outdoors.
What's your favorite thing about being a nurse?
I think very much the generic answer of taking care of patients. But I think as a house supervisor, I really love my role of watching nurses grow. That’s one of my favorite things over the last years. A lot of nurses got put into situations that they never expected to be in in their entire career, and it’s just been really rewarding watching their strength as a nurse grow. I’ve really enjoyed that.