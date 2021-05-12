Nikki Kraus

I was a traveling nurse before I came to Beatrice. I traveled the east side of the United States. As a traveling nurse, you take on 13-week assignments in different organizations. You kind of just quickly have to learn how to adapt to each organization. Actually, one of my travel assignments was coming to Beatrice, and I ended up liking being in a rural community, and I stayed here because of that.

What's one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

They have to be very flexible, and be able to change in any situation. Every day, nurses don’t know quite what they’re walking into for the day, because every day is different. Even throughout the day, things can change very quickly.

What's been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?

For my role as a house supervisor, was not always being able to be there with the nurses and the patients as they were going through critical times. We were trying to keep people out of the COVID unit, that way there was less exposure. In the situations that the nurses were being put in, sometimes they just needed an extra person with them just to be there mentally and emotionally with them. At times, that was really hard. We were having to put them in situations that they were more by themselves.