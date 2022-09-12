No age limit to wanting mom

As many of you know, I go to my farm for peace and quiet. It is something that I do to regenerate my spirit, but not after Saturday. At least for a while.

It’s extremely loud at the farm right now. Saturday was weaning day for 34 of our spring calves. While I love calving season and the newborn babies, I have a strong sense of disdain for the weaning portion of the growing period.

I heard a quote years ago that stuck in my mind. “Weaning is never attractive to the weanie or the weaner.” The quote came from a parenting resource but judging from the ongoing bawling by the cows and the calves leads me to believe that it is true of bovine, as well as humans.

We try to make the process as gentle as possible by weaning during a full moon and making sure the pairs are separated by a fence. Fence line weaning is what I’ve heard it referred to and suggested. (In our case, we do a couple of fence lines because we’ve had jailbreaks more than once in the past.)

The calves have stress tubs and both groups have full access to fresh water and quality hay.

I know this sounds a little over the top, but about a week before the actual separation, I start verbally warning the cows and the calves that this is going to take place.

None of this seems to matter, however. The squalling continues for a very long week usually.

I’m feeling like all that I’ve done to prepare myself in other areas of my life doesn’t seem to really matter either. Maybe I’m a little like my cows and calves. Maybe I’m just having trouble with the reality of emotions and how to manage them.

I’ve read every book and watched all the expert’s videos on Alzheimer’s Disease. Unlike weaning calves, anyone can search for information and learn more about warning signs, typical stages and caring for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

What I’ve come to understand, however, is that nothing can prepare you for watching a parent succumb to this dreadful disease. Nothing.

“You can’t explain what it’s like to mourn someone who’s still alive unless you’ve experienced it firsthand.” (Jessica Seay-Soto)

My mom started showing signs of Alzheimer's many years ago. We chalked it up as quirky behavior and after my dad passed away, some of the strange became worrisome. It wasn’t long before we started being concerned about her safety at home alone and had to take her keys.

Fast forward a few more years and we knew a move to an assisted living facility would be required. She wasn’t eating meals, taking her medications correctly or performing simple basic self-care.

Being quarantined during Covid-19, she lost the ability to use her phone and became disconnected from her family and friends. Another move to a memory care facility was required.

Soon it was evident that mom was not recognizing us at most visits and she stopped speaking. She was a shell of the person she once was and in a lot of photos, she looks angry.

Last Saturday, however, was different. It was her birthday and she knew who I was immediately. I hadn’t prepared myself that this was even a possibility. I sobbed while she hugged me repeatedly.

“The feeling “I want my mom” has no age limit, no time limit and not distance limit.” (Unknown)

Nothing could have prepared me for this journey with my mom, but like my calves, there will be some crying during the process.