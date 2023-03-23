No major injuries were reported following a collision Thursday morning involving a school bus.

Authorities and rescue workers were called to the area of 19th and Monroe streets just before 8 a.m., where a pickup truck was totaled.

Officer Tim Price said the school bus was driving east on Monroe Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

A black Ford F350 pickup truck was southbound on 19th Street, and collided with the bus.

Price said the only occupant of the pickup was the driver, and the school bus had 11 students and two adults. One student and the driver of the truck were examined by Beatrice Fire and Rescue at the scene, but were not transported for medical treatment.

Price said the driver of the school bus was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. The names of the drivers were not immediately available Thursday.