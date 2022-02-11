Non-incumbent files second run for Beatrice ward three city council seat

Caleb Sabatka said he first came to Beatrice with little more than $500 to his name, hurtling through town in a truck far past its prime.

Since then, he started his own business, Sabatka Siding, and is raising a family. Now, he’s filed a run for a Beatrice ward three City Council position.

The non-incumbent ran for the same position in 2020, earning 410 votes to Richard Kerr’s 517.

Sabatka said he’s running again to shake things up on the City Council.

“I believe it’s just time for a change,” Sabatka said. “More people need to get on. It’s nothing against them, but I feel that they don’t understand our generation.”

Sabatka, who will soon turn 30, said Beatrice isn’t bringing enough people in. He said it needs to modernize and to focus on its youth.

“What do we have for the younger generation, for the teenagers and the younger kids like that?” he said. “…Sadly, the amount of trouble a lot of the kids are in are because they’re bored so, ‘Let’s go do this instead of that.’”

Sabatka has six children of his own, and he said his experience as a father helped inspire his decision to run for office.

“It makes you grow up,” he said. “It makes me want to make a difference. And I want my kids to be raised in a town where they have a future. Sadly, a lot of people who grow up in Beatrice want to get the hell out.”

Sabatka said he wants to see Beatrice bring in more revenue and innovation. He said his experience as a business owner will give him a valuable perspective on the City Council.

Sabatka will face City Council President Mike McClain in the November general election if no other candidates from ward three files.

The deadline to file for election for incumbents is Feb. 15, and March 1 for non-incumbents.

