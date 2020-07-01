Norris student 3D prints and donates ear savers to community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One local Norris Public Schools student is fulfilling his Boy Scout promise by 3D printing and donating ear savers to hospitals, first responders and law enforcement officers.

Spencer Jacobs, 14, is a First Class Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America. He noted that this isn’t for an Eagle Scout project or anything other than performing what he thinks his Boy Scout duty is: helping the community.

Jacobs said when the COVID-19 pandemic started, he wanted to find a way to help the community. He’d also been wanting a 3D printer, and found a way to combine the two by making ear savers, which help protect ears from chafing or the continuous pressure when wearing a medical face mask.

“I have made maybe a little bit over 3,000 of them,” Jacobs said. “I’ve got two 3D printers right now. One printer can do six at a time in an hour, so 12 in an hour. I have donated to Bryan Health, Beatrice Community Hospital, Lincoln Surgical Hospital, some physical therapy places. Lots of dentists, sheriff and police departments.”

So far, Jacobs’ ear savers have traveled to both coasts and at least 10 states in the U.S. He said he recently donated ear savers at the Nebraska State Capitol with District 30 State Senator Myron Dorn, but that he’d also like to give some to Governor Pete Ricketts.