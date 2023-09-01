The North American Festival of Wales is being held in Nebraska for the first time in the history of the event this weekend.

The celebration began on Wednesday evening at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel with an outdoor street festival. Visitors from throughout the United States, Canada and many from Wales stopped at vendor tables and sampled Welsch-themed food and drink. Muscial performances were given by Paddywhack, Triano, The Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, Dylan Morris and Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

On Thursday about 100 attendees visited the Wymore area with stops at the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Centre, Bethel Cemetery, McCandless Park including the Pleasant View Schoolhouse and the Homestead National Historical Park near Beatrice.

Visitors milled around the inside of the Heritage Centre viewing exhibits from Welsh immigrants and the climate controlled archives. Traditional music played while many of the guests sat in the courtyard admiring the mural on the north side of the building in downtown Wymore.

Pat Morris is visiting from Canada and serves on the board of the festival.

“About 300 people usually attend the festival,” she said. “Each year is a new city and this year in Nebraska is unique. It has been spectacular. During the next few days there will be music, food, poetry and everything Welsh that you can imagine.”

Each of the three buses made a stop at Bethel Cemetery five miles south of Wymore. Several descendants of Welsh immigrants took on the role of a family member buried in the cemetery. The “spirits” told pieces of the family’s history.

President of the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Centre and an organizer for this year’s festival Gwenith Closs-Colgrove took the voice of her great-grandmother, Ann Morris Jones.

Jones was a common Welsh name so Ann took her husband’s name, Morris, as her middle name. Her family emigrated from Wales to Wisconsin in 1858. They came to Nebraska in 1879. Like many people during that time they purchased land from the Otoe-Missouria Reservation to farm.

Closs-Colgrove included interesting details from her life like how she ran for mayor in Wymore, which was unheard of for that time. She only lost by three or four votes. Her father, Ellsworth, was one of the last speakers of Welsh in the community.

“He never lost his love for Wales and the language,” she said.

A visitor was overheard saying the “spirits” brought the history to life.”

The Bethel Cemetery is the site where the Bethel Welsh Church was built in 1879. As the community grew, the church was rebuilt to accommodate more people.

The Pleasant View School was built by the Bethel Welsh Community two miles south of Wymore and is now sitting in McCandless Park. Many visitors on the tour walked through the school on their lunch stop. Volunteer Elaine Mick told visitors the history of the building.

They were also treated to a traditional miner’s lunch of a pasties, a meat-filled pastry, grapes, cheese, a Welsh cake and water.

Closs-Colgrove said many of their ancestors worked in mines and took their lunch in pales.

“Many of our ancestors worked in coal, slate, or copper mines,” she said. “They would take their lunch down into the mines,” she said.

Visitors also made a stop at the Homestead National Historical Park while they were in the area.

Many of the attendees of the festival attended the opening ceremony and flag raising at the Nebraska State Capitol on Thursday afternoon. Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Baird welcomed the guests.

The festival will conclude on Sunday afternoon at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln with the 91st Welsh National Gymanfa Ganu (Singing Hymns to God).