NPS site recognizes first homestead claim

The Homestead Act of 1862 helped colonize much of the west, and it started right here in Beatrice.

Daniel Freeman was the first to file a claim under the Homestead Act, kicking off more than 100 years of homesteading. To commemorate that very first claim, a National Park Service site was established where Freeman made his claim.

“We’re on the site of Daniel Freeman’s homestead, and the reason that the park is located here rather than in the other 29 states that were homesteaded, is that Daniel Freeman was the first homesteader nationwide,” said Jonathan Fairchild, historian at Homestead National Historical Park. “He filed his claim on Jan. 1, 1963, which is the day that the Homestead Act took effect. So literally right at midnight.”

The Homestead Act gave individuals up to 160 acres of land if they did two things — live on the land for at least five years and improve the land through cultivation.

The Homestead Act was in effect for 123 years and gave away 10 percent of the land in the U.S.

By the time it ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed through the Homestead Act and there were approximately four million claims for land filed.

Freeman had his sights set on claiming land in Nebraska under the Opportune Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, 1863.

Today, there are an estimated 93 million descendants of homesteaders, and the Homestead Act is regarded as one of the most important pieces of legislation in the U.S.

Fairchild said the idea of establishing a park of some kind to recognize the historic act dates back nearly as far as the Homestead Act, itself.

“It’s something that goes back pretty far,” he said. “Daniel Freeman, himself was a big proponent of the fact that he was a homesteader. He had stationary that would say 'First homesteader,' but the community, too, was proud of that fact. Some of the first efforts to have it created as a park date back to the 1880s and there was an effort in what’s now South Dakota to build a national homestead monument to honor homesteaders across the country, and I don’t know if Daniel Freeman heard about that or developed his idea independently, but around the same time he started thinking about that and Beatrice took that up around the early 1900s.

“Thanks to the efforts of citizens of Beatrice and the state of Nebraska, they made the decision that it was going to be in Nebraska, it was s going to be in Beatrice, but it was going to have this national appeal. It’s going to talk about homesteading here, but that 's part of this big story.”

The early iteration of Homestead National Monument scarcely resembled the site seen today. In its early days, the visitor center was what’s now the facility’s maintenance shed.

Emergency Relief Administration workers built the park’s maintenance building in 1941 and that maintenance building was actually used as the visitor's center for the site and provided administrative functions for the park and the maintenance operation.

It was around 20 years after the first visitor's center was built that a new structure went up. This building is now referred to as the Education Center at the park and serves as primarily an open space for presentations and demonstrations, with some historical artifacts also on display.

The center was the result of Mission 66, a 10-year program intended to expand the park services by 1966 for the 50th anniversary of the National Park Service.

The most recent major addition to Homestead came with the addition of the Heritage Center. Located east of the main facility, the center serves as the museum and main stop for tourists.

The building was designed to resemble a plow and was added in 2007. At the same time, the monument vastly expanded its distance-learning efforts to educate the public over the internet.

“The land for that was purchased in 2002 and construction went all the way up until it was opened in 2007,” Fairchild said. “It’s one of a couple times the park has been expanded, which is huge in that it takes an act of Congress. Having that happen with both the Heritage Center and our recent name change, it’s something we’re super excited to have that continued support with.”

The name changed was signed into law in January 2021. Changed from Homestead National Monument to Homestead National Historical Park, the change was prompted by officials hoping to more accurately reflect the NPS site and what it has to offer.