Nurses honored as 'Heart of Healthcare'

Beatrice Daily Sun readers will find a special section inside their May 15 print edition highlighting 10 area nurses as “The Heart of Healthcare.”
The section, which can also be found online at beatricedailysun.com, highlights 10 area nurses who were part of a recent effort to recognize healthcare workers.
Beatrice Community Hospital was a partner sponsor with the Beatrice Daily Sun for this project. Other sponsors included CHI Health and Southeast Community College.
“This past year has been an incredibly hard year for everyone throughout our community,” said Rick Haraldson, CEO of Beatrice Community Hospital. “Everyone’s family was affected in some way – schoolchildren, grandparents, workplaces – including the families of our nurses, and it was humbling to see them come to work every day and focus on caring for others.
“Women and men who go into nursing do so because they have a calling. Their job is to care for the sick and injured and they do that every day of the year. During the pandemic, our nurses again rose to the occasion. Despite all the stress and anxiety they were feeling for their own health and the health of their families – the same stress that everyone in the community was feeling – they came to work every day and did their job. I could not have asked for anything more.”
The Daily Sun accepted nominations from the public and then assembled an independent panel of judges to narrow the nominations to the final 10. Nurses were honored during a luncheon at Beatrice Community Hospital where each was given a gift package from sponsors.
Tasha Hesman, senior executive of patient care services at Beatrice Community Hospital, explained some of the challenges nurses have faced over the past year.
“Caring for sick and injured patients can become emotional, and not allowing visitors was a tough decision that added to the emotions nurses were feeling during this past year. We needed to make the hospital as safe an environment as possible,” Hesman said.
“However, in doing that we knew we were making it hard for families. Because family couldn’t be there the nurses were the ones who held the hands of patients and provided words of encouragement. They also had an added challenge of communicating between the patients and their families, taking time to answer questions over phone conferences or FaceTime. They did an amazing job not only providing care and support to our patients but also communicating with family members who were concerned about their loved ones. “
Mary Jurgens, a nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital with more than 46 years of experience, garnered the most votes from the public and was deemed the Reader’s Choice winner.
While nurses were the focus of this promotion, Haraldson credited additional hospital staff for stepping up throughout the pandemic.
“I also would like to give a shout out to all our clinical staff who worked alongside our nurses to provide patient care, as well as all the hospital staff – such as housekeeping and maintenance -- who supported our nurses 100 percent,” Haraldson said.
“While many staff members will say they were just doing their jobs, the appreciation and the thanks that so many community members shared with our staff made a difference in helping them cope especially when our number of COVID patients peaked in November and December. We want to thank the Daily Sun and the community for recognizing our nurses through this Heart of Health Care Award.”
In addition to Jurgens, honored nurses included Jill Allen, Leslie Sharp, Jane Thatcher, Dorota Heckman, Kylie Vontz, Courtney Haase, Nikki Kraus, Amanda Fletcher and Sue Schouboe.
More information on each of the 10 nurses can be found inside today's Daily Sun special print edition or online at https://beatricedailysun.com/exclusive/nurses.