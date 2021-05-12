Nurses honored as 'Heart of Healthcare'

Beatrice Daily Sun readers will find a special section inside their May 15 print edition highlighting 10 area nurses as “The Heart of Healthcare.”

The section, which can also be found online at beatricedailysun.com, highlights 10 area nurses who were part of a recent effort to recognize healthcare workers.

Beatrice Community Hospital was a partner sponsor with the Beatrice Daily Sun for this project. Other sponsors included CHI Health and Southeast Community College.

“This past year has been an incredibly hard year for everyone throughout our community,” said Rick Haraldson, CEO of Beatrice Community Hospital. “Everyone’s family was affected in some way – schoolchildren, grandparents, workplaces – including the families of our nurses, and it was humbling to see them come to work every day and focus on caring for others.

“Women and men who go into nursing do so because they have a calling. Their job is to care for the sick and injured and they do that every day of the year. During the pandemic, our nurses again rose to the occasion. Despite all the stress and anxiety they were feeling for their own health and the health of their families – the same stress that everyone in the community was feeling – they came to work every day and did their job. I could not have asked for anything more.”