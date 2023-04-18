Aaron Wayne Schultis, 58, of Diller, passed away on April 12th, 2023. He was born on January 31st, 1965 to Wayne Schultis and Linda BeasleyA service celebrating Aaron's life will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Lunch following at the Fairbury Elks Club. The family invites all who knew and loved Aaron to attend. Arrangements are being handled by Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. You may share your memories of Aaron and leave condolences for the family at www.gerdesmeyerfh.com..