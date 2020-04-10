Adaline D. Dorn
Adaline Dorothy (Zimmerman) Dorn, 98, of Beatrice was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 8, 2020 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born at Beatrice on January 5, 1922 to Tom R. and Emma (Wellman) Zimmerman. She was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice on January 29, 1922, attended St. Paul's Lutheran School, and was confirmed on April 5, 1936 at St. Paul's. Adaline was united in marriage to Louis H. Dorn on November 22, 1942, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A lifelong member of St. Paul's, Adaline was active in the Dorcas Society, sang in the choir, and was an assistant Sunday School teacher. She worked at the Mennonite Hospital laundry department before her marriage and again later in the dietary department before her employment at Formit-Rogers where she worked for 24 years until her retirement in 1983. She was devoted to caring for her family, and enjoyed sewing, and traveling, especially to Michigan to visit her family there.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Jane Dockery and Lois (Rev. Daniel) Dockery, of Traverse City, Michigan, and Rachel Krause of Beatrice; two grandchildren, Brenda (Michael) Arden of Lafayette, Indiana and David (Alison) of Sparta, New Jersey; one great-granddaughter, Lily Dockery; sister, Ruth Stroemer; brother, Wayne (Vivian) Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Marjorie (Ben) Dorn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis, who died September 29, 1999; infant son, James; son-in-law, Donald Dockery; sister, Esther Wallman and husband Henry; sisters-in-law, Tena Jurgens and husband John and Esther Banahan and husband Dale; brothers-in-law, Ben Dorn, Ralph Diekmann, and Duane Stroemer.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Society and BCHS Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Melissa Larmeu who was Adaline's devoted caregiver and friend.
With the current pandemic situation, private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with Pastor Timothy Brisbois officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Lutheran Hour and Orphan Grain Train. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.
