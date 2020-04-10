Adaline D. Dorn

Adaline Dorothy (Zimmerman) Dorn, 98, of Beatrice was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 8, 2020 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born at Beatrice on January 5, 1922 to Tom R. and Emma (Wellman) Zimmerman. She was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice on January 29, 1922, attended St. Paul's Lutheran School, and was confirmed on April 5, 1936 at St. Paul's. Adaline was united in marriage to Louis H. Dorn on November 22, 1942, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A lifelong member of St. Paul's, Adaline was active in the Dorcas Society, sang in the choir, and was an assistant Sunday School teacher. She worked at the Mennonite Hospital laundry department before her marriage and again later in the dietary department before her employment at Formit-Rogers where she worked for 24 years until her retirement in 1983. She was devoted to caring for her family, and enjoyed sewing, and traveling, especially to Michigan to visit her family there.