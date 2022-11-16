Adam Helmerichs

Adam Michael Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly in an accident on November 9, 2022. Adam was born on December 15, 1980, in Pawnee City to Harlo and Brenda (Stueve) Helmerichs. He grew up in Summerfield, KS on the family farm. Adam attended high school at Axtell High School in Axtell, KS and graduated in 1999. Adam owned and operated Diamond Concrete Cutting, LLC in Lincoln. He was well known in Lincoln and the surrounding areas for his ability to handle all facets of the concrete business, as well as any other business opportunity that was presented to him. Adam was never afraid to tackle any project; once you met him you knew you could rely on him to get the job done and he wouldn’t let you down. On October 18, 2010, he married Kristin Wolken of Diller. They were blessed with three children, Addison (8), Khloe (5), and Henry (1).