Adam Schoenbeck

Adam John Schoenbeck

Adam John Schoenbeck was born to Warren & Bonnie (Vacek) Schoenbeck on April 3, 1979 in Lincoln. He went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023 at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Saline Center, 1102 County Road M, (Highway 15 & Road M), Western, NE. In Lieu of flowers, memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Casual attire is requested and in true Adam fashion have your pants tucked into your boots! Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

