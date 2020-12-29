Adeline H. Cornelius

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required, the funeral service will be livestreamed on Zion Lutheran Churches Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. at the church on Thursday prior to the service. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery of Pickrell at approximately 11:00 a.m. if you would prefer to attend the graveside service rather than the funeral at church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.