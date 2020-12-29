Adeline H. Cornelius
Adeline H. (Schuster) Cornelius, 80, of Pickrell passed away at her home on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1940. Adeline was baptized January 9, 1941 and confirmed March 25, 1956 both at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. She graduated from Filley High School in 1958. Adeline married Ronald L. Cornelius on May 31, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She worked at the Martin Luther Home/Mosaic for 35 years. Adeline was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, served on the Pleasant View Cemetery board of Pickrell, foster grandparent at St. Paul's Lutheran School of Beatrice. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, mowing and photography. Adeline will be remembered as a hard worker who never met a stranger that enjoyed visiting with others.
Survivors include her three daughters, Annette (Steven) Slaven of Crete, Joyce (Robert) Jurgens of Beatrice, Donna Edmond of Lincoln; one son, Mark (Cerice) Cornelius of Pickrell; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Al Jean Swarthout of Beatrice; one brother-in-law, Larry Cornelius of Beatrice; two sisters-in-law, Kay (Terry) Novotny and Janice Warford, both of Barneston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harm and Elizabeth (Johnsen) Schuster; husband, Ronald Cornelius (2015); daughter, Diane Cornelius; granddaughter, Stephanie Morris; parents-in-law, Glen and Merlyn Cornelius.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required, the funeral service will be livestreamed on Zion Lutheran Churches Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. at the church on Thursday prior to the service. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery of Pickrell at approximately 11:00 a.m. if you would prefer to attend the graveside service rather than the funeral at church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.