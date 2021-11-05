Adline Moss

Adline M. Moss

Adline M. Moss, 91 of Adams, formerly of Burr, passed away on November 3, 2021. She was born on March 1, 1930, to Elmer & Freida (Buchmeier) Kisling. On April 11, 1971, she married Vernon Moss.

She is survived by her son Kevin (KayCee) Moss of Burr; twin daughters Linda & Lori Moss of Lincoln; grandchildren Ty & Jace Moss of Burr; sisters-in-law Marilda Kisling of Rockford and Joyce Moss of Sterling; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services: Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Burr. Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.