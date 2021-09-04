Alan D. Thavenet

Alan D. Thavenet, 81, of Beatrice, passed away September 2, 2021. He was born December 18, 1939 in Beatrice to Roy and Helen Elnora (Riechers) Thavenet. Alan was a U.S. Navy veteran and former employee of Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph and also Highlands Golf Course and member of Faith Lutheran Church of Lincoln.

Alan is survived by his daughter Darcie (Gary) Kvasnicka of Hickman; sons James (Jamie) Thavenet and Jason (Kirsten) Thavenet of Beatrice; grandchildren Natasha (Bill) Pegans, Brittany (Brenton) Thompson, Tyler (fiancée Janae) Kvasnicka, Hayley (Darren) Curtis, Alexis Thavenet, Emily Thavenet, Cassidy Thavenet, Hunter Thavenet, Austin Thavenet, and Tatum Thavenet; and great-grandchildren Ainsley Pegans, Annie Pegans, Shiloh Curtis, Weston Curtis, Parker Thompson, and Connor Thompson. Alan is preceded in death by his daughter Connie Roush, infant twin brother, sister MaryAnn, and parents.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8 at Metcalf Funeral Chapel. 245 N. 27th Street. Viewing will be held 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the American Legion.