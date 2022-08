Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August, 18, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Thornton officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the service. Cremation has taken place and inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A book signing will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the DAV and helping Homeless Veterans. www.foxfuneralhome.net