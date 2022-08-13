Albert Showen

Albert D. Showen

Albert D. Showen, 97, of Beatrice, died Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on December 27, 1924 in Barneston to Gafford and Ethel (Sprague) Showen. He graduated from Barneston High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army from 1944 - 1946. He married Alice Johnson in 1944 and they were blessed with three sons. On May 15, 1982, he married Alta Seefeld Hatzenbuehler in Davenport. Albert was an over the road truck driver going from coast to coast and border to border. He and Alta went to South Dakota for eight years during the summer and worked during the tourist season. He was a member of the Beatrice American Legion and VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Alta; eight children, Donnie and wife Judy, David and wife Jody, Danny, Charles and wife Janice, Michael, Jeffrey and wife Teresa, Linda, and Alicea; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gafford and Ethel; step-mother, Margaret; first wife, Alice; two sisters, Maxine and Louise, daughter-in-law, Becky; grandson, Ronnie, great-grandson, Josh.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Thornton officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the service. Cremation has taken place and inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A book signing will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the DAV and helping Homeless Veterans. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.