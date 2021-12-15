Alberta Cullison

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Wymore Church of Christ in Wymore with Pastors Clayton Lundstedt and Jack Magness officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.