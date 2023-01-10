Aletha Davison

Aletha J. (Moore) Davison

Aletha J. (Moore) Davison, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on September 26, 1936 in Beatrice to Walter and Olive (Burkholder) Moore. Aletha graduated from Liberty High School in 1954. She married Richard Davison on October 23, 1955 in Beatrice and to this union, four children were born, Michael, Becky, Ronda and Linda. Aletha worked as a CNA at the Mennonite Hospital, Beatrice Community Hospital, Parkview and also at Umphenour's Grocery. She attended First Baptist Church in Beatrice and enjoyed volleyball, especially the Huskers, flowers, a good looking yard and camping.

Aletha is survived by her daughters, Becky Kerr and husband Rich, Ronda Bender and husband Vic, Linda Bates and husband Scott, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Jeremy Bender and wife Teresa of Omaha, Andrea Ruiz and husband Chris of Lincoln, Richie Osienger and wife Haleigh of Beatrice, Casey Gosein and husband Dru of Stafford, VA, Jessica Broeker and husband Casey of Lincoln, Jared Kerr and wife Shawn of Beatrice, Samantha Grella of Lincoln, Chris Hansel and wife Brenda of Beatrice; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard Davison on December 29, 1989; son, Michael Davison; grandson, Joseph “Joey” Grella; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.