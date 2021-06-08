Alexander T. Morey

He was preceded in death by brother, Ryan Morey. Survived by wife, Elizabeth Morey; sons, Holden and Nolan Morey; parents, Frank and Kathy Morey; brother, Adam Morey; grandmother, Connie Herman.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 10th at 10 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Morey Children Education Fund. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.