Alice Knox, 82
Alice Marian Knox, 82, of North Platte, passed away February, 17, 2023 at Great Plains Health.
Alice was born the 7th of 12 babies to Willie and Mable Oltmans on Feb. 25, 1940. The farm near the Filley township of Gage County Nebraska would be her home until graduation from Filley High School in 1958. After earning her LPN at Kearney State College, Alice began practicing at the hospital in Kearney Nebraska. Married to Ivan Knox in Kearney, June 1962, Alice would soon surrender her smart white uniform for the clothes one wears while raising four kids in North Platte Nebraska. In addition to kid's, husband, and school activities, Alice was a 50+ year active member at First Lutheran Church in North Platte. MS took her ability to walk in the 1980's, but it never slowed her down or dampened her faith in God's promises. Alice was a rock for her husband and family for 60 years, and she will be missed. Alice had a friend in Jesus, and that is what she wanted for me and you, she told me this many times.
Alice was preceded in death by husband Ivan, 1st born son Daniel, her parents, and several brothers and sisters. Alice is survived by daughter Phyllis Knox and partner Steve Ridinger, son Randy and wife Lesley Knox, son William Knox, sister Jan Oltmans, and brothers Louis, Melvin, and Arnold Oltmans. Alice was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, and one great grandson, Archer Epps.
Funeral Celebration will be 10:30 AM April 22, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, 305 W 5th in North Platte Nebraska.
Please direct memorials to your local food bank or homeless shelter.