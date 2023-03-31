Alice was born the 7th of 12 babies to Willie and Mable Oltmans on Feb. 25, 1940. The farm near the Filley township of Gage County Nebraska would be her home until graduation from Filley High School in 1958. After earning her LPN at Kearney State College, Alice began practicing at the hospital in Kearney Nebraska. Married to Ivan Knox in Kearney, June 1962, Alice would soon surrender her smart white uniform for the clothes one wears while raising four kids in North Platte Nebraska. In addition to kid's, husband, and school activities, Alice was a 50+ year active member at First Lutheran Church in North Platte. MS took her ability to walk in the 1980's, but it never slowed her down or dampened her faith in God's promises. Alice was a rock for her husband and family for 60 years, and she will be missed. Alice had a friend in Jesus, and that is what she wanted for me and you, she told me this many times.