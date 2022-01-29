Alice Wiebe

Alice E. Wiebe, 100, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born March 31, 1921, in Gage County and has lived most of her life in Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School and married John K. Wiebe on September 2, 1943, at First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice. She was a librarian in Beatrice Public Schools for 11 years, worked in the kitchen at the P.E.O. Home for 11 years and then worked part-time at Lincoln School in the kitchen for three years until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of the First Mennonite Church where she had been active in the Ladies Mission Society and taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a member of PTA.