Alice Wiebe

Alice E. Wiebe

Alice E. Wiebe, 100, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born March 31, 1921, in Gage County and has lived most of her life in Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School and married John K. Wiebe on September 2, 1943, at First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice. She was a librarian in Beatrice Public Schools for 11 years, worked in the kitchen at the P.E.O. Home for 11 years and then worked part-time at Lincoln School in the kitchen for three years until her retirement. She is a life-time member of the First Mennonite Church where she had been active in the Ladies Mission Society and taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a member of PTA.

Survivors include her son, Daniel J. and wife Dawn J. Wiebe of Hastings; two grandsons, Zachary J. and wife Kelli N. Wiebe and children Scarlet Alice and Kyler of San Antonio, TX, Kirk A. and wife Amber Wiebe and son Shepard of Lincoln; one sister, Marjorie Epp of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margarete Penner Thimm; her husband John K., who died July 16, 1977; her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Beverly Wiebe; brother and sister-in-law, Randolph and Rosa Thimm; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Allen Unruh; brother-in-law, Donald Epp Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Mennonite Church, rural Beatrice, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Private inurnment of the cremains will be in the First Mennonite Cemetery of rural Beatrice. A register book will be available at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 9:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m until 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.