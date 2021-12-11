Alicia S. Bell

Alicia Sue Bell

Alicia Sue Bell was born on January 30, 1966 in Oxford, MS; the daughter of Jerry Dean and Linda Marie (Bertram) Bell. The family later moved to Nebraska, where she graduated from Beatrice High School with the Class of 1984. She later attended the University of Nebraska where she played in the Marching Band and obtained her Bachelor Degree in Geology in 1994. She worked at various jobs over the years including at the Nebraska Book Store in Lincoln and at Cargill in Nebraska City. She loved Christmas, anything Coca-Cola and Nebraska Football and Volleyball. She was a member of First Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother Linda Bell of Nebraska City; brother Eric Bell and wife Jean of Madison, SD and their children: Nick Bell and wife Kylie of Sioux Falls, SD and Hannah Bell of St. Louis Park, MN; other family and friends. Alicia was preceded in death by her father Jerry Bell on June 11, 2010.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City. Inurnment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery at Nebraska City. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Camp Carol Joy Holling in memory of Alicia. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.