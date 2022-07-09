Alisa Beth Knipe

Alisa Beth Knipe, 44, of Adams, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1977 in Beatrice to Gerald and Marilyn (Jobman) Folkerts. She was active in Girl Scouts and was a member of three 4-H Clubs. Alisa graduated from Adams High School in 1996. She then attended SCC in both Beatrice and Milford where she studied agriculture and computer programing. Alisa married Matthew Knipe on April 24, 1999. She had worked at Auburn Public School, Gold Crest Daycare and Adams Super Food. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and recently transferred to Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was active with the church choir, the church circle, and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed raising flowers, gardening, being outdoors, playing the piano, listening to music and celebrating the holidays.

Survivors include her husband, Matthew Knipe of Adams; two sons, Michael and Eric Knipe; her mother, Marilyn Folkerts of Adams; parents-in-law, Chuck and Barb Knipe; grandmother-in-law, Carol Pasco; brothers-in-law, Bryan (Alysson) Knipe and Klark Knipe; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Folkerts, who died on November 13, 2017; infant brother, Greg, who died on December 20, 1978.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Monday in the church annex. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice.