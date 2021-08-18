AlJean A. Swarthout
AlJean A. Swarthout, 75 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday morning, August 16, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1946 in Beatrice to Harm and Elizabeth (Johnsen) Schuster. She grew up on a farm near Pickrell and graduated from Filley High School in 1964. AlJean was baptized at the Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell. She began working at the Beatrice Mennonite Hospital in 1963 as a secretary and worked there until 1990 and was the office manager. She was then employed at Sears in Beatrice. AlJean and James Swarthout were married on February 13, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church and later divorced. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, scrapbooking with granddaughter Rachel, following Husker Volleyball and KC Royals, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include daughter Christine Huls and husband Wayne of Beatrice; granddaughters Elizabeth (Chance) Brueggemann of Auburn and Rachel Huls of Beatrice; great granddaughter Sophia AlJean Brueggemann; nieces and nephew Annette (Steve) Slaven of Crete, Joyce (Robert) Jurgens of Beatrice, Donna Edmond of Lincoln, and Mark (Cerice) Cornelius of Pickrell; several great nephews and nieces; and by her longtime best friend Terry Keslar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Adeline (Ronald) Cornelius; niece Diane Cornelius; nephew Mark Swarthout; and great niece Stephanie Jurgens Morris.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and in state Friday at the church preceding the service. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge.
