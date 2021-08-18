AlJean A. Swarthout, 75 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday morning, August 16, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1946 in Beatrice to Harm and Elizabeth (Johnsen) Schuster. She grew up on a farm near Pickrell and graduated from Filley High School in 1964. AlJean was baptized at the Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell. She began working at the Beatrice Mennonite Hospital in 1963 as a secretary and worked there until 1990 and was the office manager. She was then employed at Sears in Beatrice. AlJean and James Swarthout were married on February 13, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church and later divorced. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, scrapbooking with granddaughter Rachel, following Husker Volleyball and KC Royals, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.