Allen D. Buss

Allen D. Buss, age 86 of Wymore passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 2, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on May 20, 1935 in DeWitt to Iral and Jessie (Fort) Buss. He was a graduate of Beatrice High School and served his country in the Army National Guard. On June 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to Marilyn J. “Mert” Barnard. He worked at Wilke Bakery, farmed with his dad, owned M & W Trucking, raised hogs, worked for Barnard Oil, Standard Oil (Terra Oil), Thies Fertilizer, and retired from Gage County Highway Department in 1998. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, listening to country music, traveling to Husker games, and riding around town in his side-by-side. Most of all he loved his family – especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Left to mourn his passing are his children, Diane (Phil) Shaw of Auburn, Dan (Suzanne) Buss of R. Lincoln, Darcie (Larry) Schmidt of Wymore, and DeeLynne (Scott) Bednar of Wymore; grandchildren, Chad (Andrea) Shaw, Dana Jo (Joel) Pursey, Nicholas (Lacey) Shaw, Robby Buss, Jill (Marty) Young, Taylor (Rachel) Buss, Kelsey (Cody) Ratkovec, Nate (Brandi) Schmidt, Josh (Amy) Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Colton Bednar (Livvy Michael), Caleb Bednar (Sabrina Jerred), and Chaysen Bednar (fiancé Destiny Worthey); great-grandchildren, Chloe, Stella, Harrison, Ivy, Isabelle, Gabi, Lily, Serenity, Lincoln, Rylee, Taetum, Harper, Henley, Huxley, Everly, Ava, and Millie; sister, Marjorie Wiese; sisters-in-law, Bertha Buss and Donna Buss; brother-in-law, Ivan Pohlmann; many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marilyn “Mert” (2016); brothers, Everett Buss and Ralph Buss; sister Freda Wusk-Siems (Ralph Dale Wusk and Art Siems); parents-in-law, Don & Viola Barnard; brothers-in-law, Dean Goes, Duane Barnard, George Wiese; and sisters-in-law, Lois Pohlmann and Jackie Barnard.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Casual or Husker attire is requested. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wymore EMS or the Wymore Church of Christ with the funeral home in charge. Sign Allen's online register book a www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.