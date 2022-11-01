Allen Grell

Allen Owen Grell

Allen Owen Grell, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away October 28, 2022. He was born January 16, 1940 to Leo and Olivette Grell. He attended Beatrice High School and graduated in 1958 and attended Doane College on a basketball scholarship. Allen completed his BA degree from Columbia College, Columbia, MO. He married Linda Kay Alberts on June 18, 1967, and were proud parents of two daughters, Kerri Lynn and Kristen Renee. Allen had distinguished careers in the military, civil service and local government. He was hired on May 30, 1964 to serve as Military Technician for the Nebraska Army National Guard. He served full time as Administrative Officer for the 2nd Battalion 134th Infantry Regiment. He was appointed to Training Officer for the Nebraska Army National Guard on October 1, 1985 and then promoted on July 1988 to Plans, Operations and Training Officer. He held numerous notable leadership positions including Commander Troop Command. He planned the 134th Infantry Regiments participation in France for the 50th Anniversary Ceremony of D Day World War II. Allen received numerous military citations and awards including Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal and Nebraska Meritorious Service Medal. He also was awarded the NE Civil Service Meritorious Service Medal. He retired after 33 years of Military Service at the rank of Colonel. After retiring from the Civil Service and Nebraska Army National Guard, he went to work for Keep Nebraska Beautiful for 18 years. He worked in the Materials Exchange Program. He was responsible for developing the Nebraska Used Oil Collection program which is sited in 67 Nebraska counties. He also guided several cities to establish local Household Hazardous Waste Centers. His most notable accomplishment was his development of the Nebraska School Chemical Cleanout Campaign for which he was awarded the EPA, Region 7, 2008 Children's Environmental Health Champion's Outstanding Leadership Award.

Allen had an active local government career serving on the City Planning and Zoning Commission for 6 years. He was Ward 2 Councilman for 3 terms- 1972-1982. He was elected Mayor of the City of Beatrice -1982-1986. He served as a member of the Board of Public Works. Allen was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors and represented District 4 for 12 years. He served on the NACO Board of Directors and the NE Emergency Management Commission. Allen was instrumental in the renaming of HWY 77 from Beatrice to Lincoln as the “Homestead Highway.” Allen and John Dando were co-founders of Habitat for Humanity of Gage County. Allen was the first Chairman and has always served as Construction Manager. Habitat was awarded ARKSARBEN Good Neighbor Award. Allen also received an ARKSARBEN Good Neighbor Award for his voluntary efforts during the May 8, 1966 Beatrice/Gage County tornado. He was a life-long member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Beatrice. He was baptized in 1952 and re-baptized in the Jordon River in 1994. He served as Church Deacon, Elder, Trustee and Property Chairman for many years. Allen was an avid bowler, loved playing pitch and hearts and was a fan of Nebraska Women's volleyball and football. He especially loved attending his grandchildren's sporting and school's events. Allen was a member of the Beatrice Sertoma Club, American Legion, United States Association of National Guard and the NE National Guard Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda; daughters Kerri Lee and husband Trent of Fargo, ND and Kristen Heidemann and husband Jarrod of Diller; grandchildren Katilynn, Teegan, and Tanis of Fargo, and Addison, Karli and Creyton of Diller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard (Dick) and Sharon Alberts of Filley; and cousins Elva Bartels of Albion and Shirley Drevo of Crete. He was proceeded in death by his parents Leo and Olivette Grell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Interment with full military honors will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Sunday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 4-5:30 p.m. and in state Monday one hour preceding the service at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the First Christian Church and Habitat For Humanity with the funeral home in charge. Sign Allen's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.