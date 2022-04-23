Allen Jensen

Allen (AJ) D. Jensen
Allen (AJ) D. Jensen, 77, of Beatrice, died Thursday morning, April 21, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart Institute. He was born on October 30, 1944 in Superior to Irvin and Florene (Swanson) Jensen. Allen graduated from Beatrice High School and then Milford Tech School as a diesel technician. On June 13, 1969, he married Leola Dieckhoff. He attained rank of an Eagle Scout, was a troop leader for Cub Scouts and Pack 85 Boy Scouts. He worked at Sargent's Truck and Tractor and Store Kraft. He helped Art Paben on the farm and was a longtime employee at Roehr's Machinery in Beatrice. Allen was a member of the Eagles, Veterans Club, and a former Sertoma member. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family and spending time with his friends. His hobby was wood crafting.
Survivors include his son, Todd Jensen of Aurora; granddaughter, Bryce Jensen of Beatrice; brother, Merlin (Debbi) Jensen of Aberdeen, WA; sisters-in-law, Lucille Schaardt, Lois Beethe, and Lillian (Kenneth) Fritch; brother-in-law, Lloyd Dieckhoff; many nieces, nephews and cousins; grand-puppy, “Chip”. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leola Jensen, who died November 12, 1993; parents, Irvin and Florene (Swanson) Jensen; brothers-in-law, Elmo Schaardt and Marlen Beethe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.