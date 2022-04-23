Allen Jensen

Allen (AJ) D. Jensen, 77, of Beatrice, died Thursday morning, April 21, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart Institute. He was born on October 30, 1944 in Superior to Irvin and Florene (Swanson) Jensen. Allen graduated from Beatrice High School and then Milford Tech School as a diesel technician. On June 13, 1969, he married Leola Dieckhoff. He attained rank of an Eagle Scout, was a troop leader for Cub Scouts and Pack 85 Boy Scouts. He worked at Sargent's Truck and Tractor and Store Kraft. He helped Art Paben on the farm and was a longtime employee at Roehr's Machinery in Beatrice. Allen was a member of the Eagles, Veterans Club, and a former Sertoma member. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family and spending time with his friends. His hobby was wood crafting.