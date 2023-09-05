Allen Lee Moore, 77

Allen Lee Moore, age 72 of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his home in Prairie du Chien. He was born February 5, 1951, the son of Alva L. and Evelyn May (Roberts) Moore.

Allen graduated from Barneston High School with the class of 1969 before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he achieved his bachelor's degree. A loyal Cornhuskers fan his entire life but known best as a Packer fan. Allen married Friday Wiles on June 13, 1987, in Springfield, IL at the Lincoln Home National Historical Site. He worked for U.S. Welfare in Nebraska before moving to Prairie du Chien, where he worked for Wyalusing Academy and New Frontier School. Allen's true passions in life were sport memorabilia and music.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Friday; their children Jarrod Donovan Wiles (partner Nikki Lovell) and Adriana Lucinda Moore (spouse Bill Clay III); sister Jo Anne "Jody" Moore; grandchildren Tyra Shea Wiles, Mackenzie Yarrington, and Maxtin Lovell, niece Melinda Murch, nephew Rex Moore, and niece Diane Moore; friends Stephen Boatright and Jeff Mara; pets Jett and Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Charlie Moore.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 10am Saturday, September 9, 2023 with a musical Celebration of Life, storytelling, food and refreshments to follow until 12:30pm at the United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.