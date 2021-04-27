Allen M. Headrick, Jr., 94, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Allen was born on November 20, 1926 to Allen & Pearl (Johannsen) Headrick Sr. in Alexandria, Ne. A Funeral Service for Allen will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley, Nebraska with Pastor James Moll presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska. Graveside Services will be conducted following the funeral service at the Shickley Public Cemetery in Shickley, Nebraska. Memorials are to be directed to the family to be designated at a later date in memory of Allen. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com