Allen Ray Boyer, 70, of Crab Orchard passed away July 13, 2022. He was born August 1, 1951, in Nebraska City to Merten and Ruth (Walters) Boyer. He grew up in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1969. He joined the United States Air Force in June of 1969 and served overseas until June of 1973. He was also in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1973-77. He married Beverly Trout on December 29, 1973, and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Travis, and Jordan. They initially lived in Beatrice before moving to Holmesville, where they raised their family. He often commented that those were the best years of his life. Allen worked and retired from the Gage County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. He was an active member of the Beatrice Legion Club for many years, where he bartended, helped with Easter Egg Hunts, and played Santa. Allen and Beverly were divorced in 2005 and Allen retired to Crab Orchard, where he has lived ever since. He enjoyed gardening, Nebraska football, and writing letters to friends and family to keep everyone updated on current events. Mostly, he loved his grandchildren and dachshunds.