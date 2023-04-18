ODELL - Allen W. Colgrove, 73, of Odell passed away April 13, 2023. He was born May 23, 1949, in Odell, Nebraska. He was the son of the late Wayne A. Colgrove and Evelyn A. (Lisec) Colgrove.

Visitation with family will be Tuesday April 18th from 6-8 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury Nebraska. Services will be Wednesday April 19th, 2023, at 11 am at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury Nebraska with a lunch immediately following the service. Following the lunch we will head to the Odell Cemetery for burial for those that wish to join us. Memorial will go to family's choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com