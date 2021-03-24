Alma Davison

Alma Himke Davison

Alma Himke (Ottersberg) Davison, 85 of Loveland, CO, passed away March 20, 2021 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. She was born April 5, 1935 on a farm in Filley, the oldest of 7 children, 5 boys and 2 girls. Alma married Roy Davison on April 25, 1959 in Beatrice. In August of 1959, they moved to Fort Collins, CO where they had five children. Alma was a loving, strong, giving, gentle and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, working as a homemaker raising her children and running a busy household. Family was her passion. She loved playing card games, gardening, growing large gardens every year canning & freezing what she grew for the family and growing flowers.

Survivors include husband, Roy Davison of Loveland, CO; daughters Patty Jorgensen (Bill) of Littleton, CO; and Pam Meyer of Fort Collins, CO; sons Tim Davison (Billie) of Westminster, CO, Howard Davison of Evans, CO, Randy Davison of Fort Collins, CO; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers John Ottersberg (Gloria) of Beatrice; Ed Ottersberg (Bonnie) of Peoria, AZ; sister Leanna Powell (Roger) of Wymore; and sister-in-law Monnie Ottersberg of Scottsdale, AZ.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the committal service at the Veteran's Club in Beatrice. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.