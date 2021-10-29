Alma Tucker

Alma Deloris Tucker

Alma Deloris (LaBeau) Tucker, 95 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. She was born on June 24, 1926 in Eagle Butte, SD to Nelson and Ella (Prettybear) LaBeau. Alma was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Alma is survived by her husband, John Tucker, Sr.; children, Harriet Stonearrow of Minnesota, John Tucker, Jr. of Diller, Jim Tucker and wife Alba of Hawthorne, CA, Vickie Tucker-Hunnicutt of Beatrice; 23 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Robert Tucker; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Tucker; grandchildren, Jennifer, Chrissy and Elizabeth; great-grandson, Seth; and parents-in-law, Donald and Effie Tucker.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.