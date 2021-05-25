 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alodyne Mayme Parks
0 comments

Alodyne Mayme Parks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alodyne Mayme Parks

Alodyne Mayme Shackleton Parks was born to Harold and Josephine Shackleton on March 13, 1924 in Pawnee City. She passed away at Colonial Acres, Humboldt, on May 20, 2021 at the age of 97.

Surviving Alodyne are her children, Dan (Sandy) Parks, Sandee (Ron) Ballou and Mike Parks

Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Visitation on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. The service will also be lived-streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Monument Facebook page for those unable not attend. Inurnment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Steinauer. Memorials to family choice. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com. Services entrusted with Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News