Alvin Dale Kadlec, 88

Alvin Dale Kadlec, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on November 3, 1934, in Odell, Nebraska to Aldrich and Esther (Hicks) Kadlec. He was raised in Odell where he received his schooling and graduated from Odell High School. On August 9, 1953, Alvin was united in marriage to Shirley Carrel in Beatrice, Nebraska. To this union a daughter Diana Lynn was born. He enjoyed basketball, softball and golf.

Alvin is survived by his wife Shirley of Beatrice; daughter, Diana Springer of Lincoln; granddaughter, Amy Louise of Omaha; great granddaughter, Amanda; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna Carnell, Beverly Forke, Linda Beverage; brother, Vernon Kadlec; and son-in-law, Ronald Springer.

No services will be held at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with a later designation. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.