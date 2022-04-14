Alvin Ehmen

Alvin Dale Ehmen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, pastor and treasured friend, passed peacefully from this life to his eternal home in Heaven on December 14, 2021. Al was born in Odell to John and Gertrude Ehmen. He was one of six children. After graduation from high school in 1954, he joined the Navy and served on a ship known as the USS Grapple for three years as a fireman. He attended a two-year vocational school in Milford, where he earned a degree in home construction. During this time, he met his future wife, Reva, of Lincoln. They were married on August 21, 1960 and they moved from Nebraska to Colorado in 1961. Between the years of 1964-1971, they had four children, Carole, Renee, Paul, and Cathy. They felt blessed to celebrate 61 years of marriage together in August 2021. Alvin built many homes in Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and a number of mountain cabins. In addition, Al and Reva were ordained as pastors in 1984. They were able to build a church in Broomfield with the help of their church family. It was completed in 1997. Pastor Al loved talking with others and inviting them to come to know Jesus Christ as their savior. He was gifted by God with a gentle patience and divine wisdom to minister to the hearts of many people.