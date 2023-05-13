Alvin Ray Martin
Alvin Ray Martin, known as "Al" to those who loved him most, was a compassionate, supportive, funny, and humble man. Born on August 5, 1956, in Beatrice, NE. He was a 1975 graduate of Beatrice High School and worked as a therapy aide at Beatrice State Development Center for around 37 years.
After retiring in 2020, Alvin found joy in his hobbies, which included watching and feeding birds, eagle watching, and fishing. He was always up for a good adventure, whether it was hanging out with his lifelong friends Tony and Greg Medina or going on drives to impress his beloved wife, Jeanne, by picking up the biggest rocks for their yard. He spent many nights on the porch or by the fire enjoying a beer and dancing around in his Homer Simpson shorts. Alvin had a passion for "fly tying" and left a basement full of materials as a testament to his love for this craft. He cherished being picked on by his adoptive daughter Alyssa and spending time with her and her daughter Madison. Alvin also enjoyed road trips visiting his friend Norma Sedlacek and was a past member of Blue Birds Across Nebraska. As an avid lover of the environment and animals, Al's advice for all: "Plant a tree and have compassion for anyone you meet."
Alvin is survived by his wife, Jeanne Martin; son Zachary Martin and his children, Taionna and Quezay; sister Carol Wescott; stepsons Bobby (Susi) Sedlacek and Allen "Burl" (Janet) Sedlacek; step-grandchildren, Morgan, Megan and Hunter Sedlacek, and Dennis and Sarah Sedlacek; step-great-grandson, Silas Sedlacek; special daughter, Alyssa Arntt and her daughter Madison; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon Martin, mother Dorothy Schafer, son Lucas Martin, and brothers Ronald, Rodney, and Douglas Martin.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation. In celebration of Alvin's life, we encourage you to share your favorite memories and upload photos to the memorial page, at www.ghchapel.com, keeping his memory alive and honoring his compassionate and supportive spirit.
These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.