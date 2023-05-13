After retiring in 2020, Alvin found joy in his hobbies, which included watching and feeding birds, eagle watching, and fishing. He was always up for a good adventure, whether it was hanging out with his lifelong friends Tony and Greg Medina or going on drives to impress his beloved wife, Jeanne, by picking up the biggest rocks for their yard. He spent many nights on the porch or by the fire enjoying a beer and dancing around in his Homer Simpson shorts. Alvin had a passion for "fly tying" and left a basement full of materials as a testament to his love for this craft. He cherished being picked on by his adoptive daughter Alyssa and spending time with her and her daughter Madison. Alvin also enjoyed road trips visiting his friend Norma Sedlacek and was a past member of Blue Birds Across Nebraska. As an avid lover of the environment and animals, Al's advice for all: "Plant a tree and have compassion for anyone you meet."