Alyce Irene Wallman, 78, of Adams, passed away April 13, 2023. She was born on April 30, 1944 in Beatrice and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Alyce attended Sunny Slope and Wallman Grade School and graduated from Filley High School in 1962. She continued her education, graduating from Fairbury Jr. College and the University of Nebraska. On October 11, 1964 she married LeRoy Wallman at Zion Lutheran Church. Alyce taught at Townsend Grade School, did substitute teaching, worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks in Lincoln for 18 years, and helped LeRoy with the farming operation. She was a former member of the American Lutheran Church in Adams where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and was also chairwoman of WELCA. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling and the WELCA ladies circle. She was also a member of High Hope Extension Club and had been a 4-H leader for ten years. Alyce was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1999. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and tying quilts.