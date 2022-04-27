Andrea Otto

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrea May Otto

Andrea May Otto, 83, of Beatrice, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born August 24, 1938, in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Lenhart Melvin Otto on January 6, 1956. She worked for a short time after high school before staying home to raise a family. She enjoyed traveling to Branson for a week at a time, listening to music, dancing, reading to the grandkids, reading proverbs and poems and collecting Budweiser Beer Steins. She looked forward to having the family home for Christmas Eve and never missed the grandkid's events.

Survivors include her sons, Mark (Jerri) Otto and Alan (Deb) Otto; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Nellie Stolzer; husband, Lenhart (April 22, 2022).

Memorial services for Lenhart and Andrea will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment of cremains will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Friday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Alan and his wife will meet and greet friends on Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.

