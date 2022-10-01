Angela Klasek

Angela “Angie” Renee (Oltman) Klasek, 63 years of age, of Lincoln passed away from pancreatic cancer peacefully with her family by her side on September 28, 2022 at The Monarch in Lincoln. She was born on January 19, 1959 in Beatrice to Eldon and Mary Lou (Schuster) Oltman. Angie grew up on a farm near Filley where she graduated from high school in 1977. She graduated from Doane College with a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1981 and a Masters in Administrative Arts in 1995. At Doane, she met her husband, Mark Klasek. They were married on June 21, 1981 and moved to Lincoln where they spent 41 years. In 1981, Angie became the Administrative Assistant for Doane's newly formed Lincoln Campus, which provided an opportunity for adults to complete their bachelor's degree in the evening and on weekends, while working full time during the week. She held many positions at Doane, currently serving as the Executive Director of the Lincoln Campus. Angie was passionate about creating opportunities for students, faculty and staff to come together as a community and ensure that students have the opportunity to learn in a style that best met their needs. Angie was nominated for the 2022 Inspire Awards, celebrating women in leadership. She represented Doane for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, member of the Doane Alumni Association, member of the Lincoln Association for Talent Development and was pivotal in getting Doane represented at the Pride Festival in Lincoln, where she could be found with Mark staffing the table each year. Angie was an active member of Sheridan Lutheran Church where she supported youth group and confirmation. While her kids were in high school, she was Lincoln East High School booster board president and a huddle leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes.