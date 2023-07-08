Angela Seitz

Moraga, CA — With heavy hearts we announce the death of Angela Seitz, 54, who departed this world peacefully on June 9, 2023, at her home in Moraga, California, surrounded by her family.

Angie had a vibrant personality and her enthusiasm and strength were apparent in everything she did. Her warm nature drew people to her and she built strong lifetime friendships. She loved travel and adventure and found a fellow explorer in her husband Tom. They traveled the world together and shared their love of adventure with their children.

Angie had a master's degree in public policy from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in anthropology and international affairs from the University of Nebraska. She excelled in project finance, government relations, and strategic planning. She was motivated by teamwork and finding ways to make the world a better place. Throughout her life, she was a Nebraska farm girl at heart: down-to-earth and always willing to do the hard work and problem-solving to get a job done right. She served in the Peace Corps in Morocco, implementing agricultural extension projects for rural women's groups, and she volunteered with community development projects in Puerto Rico, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and Colorado. In her personal time, she was driven to learn about the sources of climate change, its effects on underprivileged populations, and strategies to change its path.

Angie was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in early 2020. Because of her strength of will and love of life, she maximized the next three years with her family. She found solace in the great outdoors and in her beautiful garden with buzzing bees, birds splashing in the fountain and with a warm cat in her lap. She will be remembered on every hike and down every slope, but also for the positive impact she made in so many people's lives.

Angie was cherished by her family and community. She was a pillar of strength for everyone who knew her. Angie is survived by her spouse, Tom Shephard, daughter, Helen, son Peter, parents Robert and Beverly Seitz of Beatrice, Nebraska, sister Heidi Seitz, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A service will be held at Lafayette United Methodist Church in Lafayette, CA at 11:00 am on August 12, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to causes that were important to Angie, including the planting of trees to help underserved communities by Trees, Water & People (treeswaterpeople.org) or to the Angie Seitz Fund (webgw.alsa.org/goto/ AngieSeitzFund) at the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.