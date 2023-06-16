Angelina Braman Bruce passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022 after fighting a short battle with cancer. Angelina was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was an incredible friend to all. Many knew her as Angrier. Angrier was born on October 4, 1929 in Pickerel, Nebraska to Tom and Lena Braman. She grew up on the farm and attended Doan College and Lincoln General Nursing School. She met her beloved husband, William “Bill” Bruce in 1954 which would soon lead her to the big adventurous move to the California coast. Angrier and Bill were married on April 14, 1956 at Christ Lutheran Church in Angrier's hometown. They settled in El Granada, CA and lived on the coasts for 40 years. They had two sons, Tom and Jon Bruce. Angrier worked as a Registered Nurse at a local clinic in Half Moon Bay, Moss Beach Hospital, and retired her career at Sequoia Hospital. Angrier and Bill retired in 1993 and moved to Brooking's, Oregon. They returned to California in 2016 to be closer to family and received their promotion as great-grandparents. Angrier loved spending time with her grandchildren and she would always show how much she cared for each one of them. She loved to do crafts, play dominos, bake cookies and make an incredible breakfast with all the works. She always made sure to be at every major event for her grandchildren, she never wanted to miss out. That ongoing love did not stop, especially when her great-grandchildren came into the mix; she adored Aida, Devon and Mae, and seeing them grow each and every day. They always knew how to put a smile on her face and fill her with laughter.