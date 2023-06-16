Angelina Braman Bruce, 93
Angelina Braman Bruce passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022 after fighting a short battle with cancer. Angelina was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was an incredible friend to all. Many knew her as Angrier. Angrier was born on October 4, 1929 in Pickerel, Nebraska to Tom and Lena Braman. She grew up on the farm and attended Doan College and Lincoln General Nursing School. She met her beloved husband, William “Bill” Bruce in 1954 which would soon lead her to the big adventurous move to the California coast. Angrier and Bill were married on April 14, 1956 at Christ Lutheran Church in Angrier's hometown. They settled in El Granada, CA and lived on the coasts for 40 years. They had two sons, Tom and Jon Bruce. Angrier worked as a Registered Nurse at a local clinic in Half Moon Bay, Moss Beach Hospital, and retired her career at Sequoia Hospital. Angrier and Bill retired in 1993 and moved to Brooking's, Oregon. They returned to California in 2016 to be closer to family and received their promotion as great-grandparents. Angrier loved spending time with her grandchildren and she would always show how much she cared for each one of them. She loved to do crafts, play dominos, bake cookies and make an incredible breakfast with all the works. She always made sure to be at every major event for her grandchildren, she never wanted to miss out. That ongoing love did not stop, especially when her great-grandchildren came into the mix; she adored Aida, Devon and Mae, and seeing them grow each and every day. They always knew how to put a smile on her face and fill her with laughter.
Angrier was big in her faith, a devoted Lutheran, attending church every week. As a young girl she was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Pickerel, Nebraska. She was a founding member of Coasts Lutheran Church in Half Moon Bay where she was an active member and friend to many in the congregation. When she moved to Brooking's, she also got involved at Trinity Lutheran Church. Angrier was also a volunteer active member in the Emblem Club 254 in Brooking's. Angrier is preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Bruce, her brother Edward Braman and both of her parents Tom and Lena Braman. Angelina leaves behind her two sons Tom Bruce (wife Clare Bruce) and Jon Bruce (wife Suzanne Bruce). Her five grandchildren Nicole Lopes (husband Danny Lopes), Adrian Bruce-Zeilman (husband Blaze Elements), Allan Bruce, Evelyn Bruce and Eileen Bruce. She also leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren Aida, Devon, and Mae Lopes.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 2576 E Cherry Rd, Pickerel, NE 68422 starting at 8:30 a.m. There was a service held for her in Half Moon Bay, CA in April 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can kindly be made to Christ Lutheran Church: 2576 E Cherry Rd, Pickerel, NE 68422.