She met her beloved husband, William “Bill” Bruce in 1954 which would soon lead her to the big adventurous move to the California coast. Angie and Bill were married on April 14, 1956 at Christ Lutheran Church in Angie's hometown. They settled in El Granada, CA and lived on the coastside for 40 years. They had two sons, Tom and Jon Bruce. Angie worked as a Registered Nurse at a local clinic in Half Moon Bay, Moss Beach Hospital, and retired her career at Sequoia Hospital. Angie and Bill retired in 1993 and moved to Brookings, Oregon. They returned to California in 2016 to be closer to family and received their promotion as great-grandparents. Angie loved spending time with her grandchildren and she would always show how much she cared for each one of them. She loved to do crafts, play dominos, bake cookies and make an incredible breakfast with all the works. She always made sure to be at every major event for her grandchildren, she never wanted to miss out. That ongoing love did not stop, especially when her great-grandchildren came into the mix; she adored Aidan, Devin and Maeve, and seeing them grow each and every day. They always knew how to put a smile on her face and fill her with laughter.