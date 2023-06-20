Angeline Bauman Bruce, 93
Angeline Bauman Bruce passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022 after fighting a short battle with cancer. Angeline was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was an incredible friend to all.
Many knew her as Angie. Angie was born on October 4, 1929 in Pickrell, Nebraska to Tom and Lena Bauman. She grew up on the farm and attended Doane College and Lincoln General Nursing School.
She met her beloved husband, William “Bill” Bruce in 1954 which would soon lead her to the big adventurous move to the California coast. Angie and Bill were married on April 14, 1956 at Christ Lutheran Church in Angie's hometown. They settled in El Granada, CA and lived on the coastside for 40 years. They had two sons, Tom and Jon Bruce. Angie worked as a Registered Nurse at a local clinic in Half Moon Bay, Moss Beach Hospital, and retired her career at Sequoia Hospital. Angie and Bill retired in 1993 and moved to Brookings, Oregon. They returned to California in 2016 to be closer to family and received their promotion as great-grandparents. Angie loved spending time with her grandchildren and she would always show how much she cared for each one of them. She loved to do crafts, play dominos, bake cookies and make an incredible breakfast with all the works. She always made sure to be at every major event for her grandchildren, she never wanted to miss out. That ongoing love did not stop, especially when her great-grandchildren came into the mix; she adored Aidan, Devin and Maeve, and seeing them grow each and every day. They always knew how to put a smile on her face and fill her with laughter.
Angie was big in her faith, a devoted Lutheran, attending church every week. As a young girl she was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Pickrell, Nebraska. She was a founding member of Coastside Lutheran Church in Half Moon Bay where she was an active member and friend to many in the congregation. When she moved to Brookings, she also got involved at Trinity Lutheran Church. Angie was also a volunteer active member in the Emblem Club 254 in Brookings. Angie is preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Bruce, her brother Edward Bauman and both of her parents Tom and Lena Bauman. Angeline leaves behind her two sons Tom Bruce (wife Clare Bruce) and Jon Bruce (wife Suzanne Bruce). Her five grandchildren Nicole Lopes (husband Danny Lopes), Adriann Bruce-Zeilman (husband Blaze Zeilman), Allan Bruce, Evelyn Bruce and Eileen Bruce. She also leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren Aidan, Devin, and Maeve Lopes.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 2576 E Cherry Rd, Pickrell, NE 68422 starting at 8:30 a.m. There was a service held for her in Half Moon Bay, CA in April 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can kindly be made to Christ Lutheran Church: 2576 E Cherry Rd, Pickrell, NE 68422.